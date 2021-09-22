Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Pocatello on Aug. 5.
Kari Lee Eddington has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She is Native American and Hispanic. When she went missing, she was wearing a black and white crop top with black sweatpants.
Eddington has been missing for nearly two months, but according to Teresa Hughes, a Blackfoot resident and an advocate for missing children, the 14-year-old has reportedly been spotted in the Fort Hall area since then.
Story continues below video
Hughes, who has posted about Eddington on her Facebook page, Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho, said Eddington's family is concerned about where she is and who she might be with.
Lt. John Walker, a spokesman for the Pocatello Police Department, said Eddington is still listed as missing by his agency. As of Wednesday, Walker said, there have been no updates on her case.
Eddington is believed to be a runaway and her parents are worried because she could be in danger, Hughes said.
"It puts a lot of hurt on these families when they don't know where their loved one is," Hughes said.
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding a child being separated from their family, whether it's of their own will, by force or other factors, Walker said the Police Department handles each case the same.
"Whether we feel like it's an endangered child or not, we do all we can to find them and get them back home with their parents," he said.
Anyone with information about Eddington should contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or 1-800-THE-LOST.