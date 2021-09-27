Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho is getting some national news coverage lately, at a high price.
Some hospitals in our state have been forced to adopt “critical care standards” recently, meaning that, amongst other things, many of our neighbors must wait for non-critical care, due to the rising numbers of Covid cases (95% unvaccinated). It also means in some cases those facilities are close to having to do triage, deciding which patients have the least likelihood of surviving and using the treatment resources available for those judged to have a higher probability of a successful outcome. I can’t imagine asking already stressed-out and overworked health care professionals to make that kind of decision.
Remember the outrage from some over the supposed “death panels” that would be part of the ACA (Obamacare) just a few years ago?
Some funeral homes in our state have expressed serious concerns about running out of space and facilities to store bodies. Some of them, along with hospitals and local government agencies, have had to acquire refrigeration trucks as backups.
Idaho has the third lowest percentage in the nation of people who have received a safe, highly effective, easily available, FREE vaccine, much like what all our children have been required for decades to have in order to attend public schools, that would save lives and alleviate much needless suffering and loss in a pretty short time.
West Virginia and Wyoming have marginally lower vaccination rates at present, but quite a few of the majority party members of the Idaho Legislature, along with many state and local government officials and ordinary citizens, are doing their best to make us #1; GO IDAHO!