This Friday, June 3, is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. On this day we Wear Orange to honor the lives of children and adults in America affected by gun violence and to elevate the voices of those working to prevent gun violence. It was started to honor the life of Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed at the age of 15. Her friends chose the color orange because it has been worn by hunters and others for protection. On June 3 and through the weekend Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and community partners in every state will honor the more than 110 children and adults in America shot and killed every day and the hundreds more wounded.
In an average year 278 people die by guns in Idaho which gives us the 18th highest rate of gun deaths in the US. Some of these are homicides and some are unintentional shootings. But even more disturbing is the fact that an average of 242 people in Idaho die by gun suicide every year which means Idaho has the 4th highest rate of firearm suicides in the US.
Firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in the US. We have seen here in Idaho and in the most recent mass shootings that gun violence ravages too many families and communities. We at Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are dedicated to working together to make our country safe for all people. Moms Demand Action will be hosting events this year so please join us and Wear Orange on June 3. You can learn more by going to www.wearorange.org.