Olivia Eddington
POCATELLO — A national organization dedicated to locating missing children has gotten involved in the search for a missing local girl.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted information on Wednesday about 16-year-old Olivia Eddington of Pocatello, who's believed to have run away on Nov. 16.
The Virginia-based center's posting about Olivia can be found at https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1436539/1/screen.
Olivia, who's Native American, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black and blue duffle bag.
If you have any information on Olivia's whereabouts please contact police at 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
