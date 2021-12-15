Olivia Eddington

 National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Photo

POCATELLO — A national organization dedicated to locating missing children has gotten involved in the search for a missing local girl.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted information on Wednesday about 16-year-old Olivia Eddington of Pocatello, who's believed to have run away on Nov. 16.

The Virginia-based center's posting about Olivia can be found at https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1436539/1/screen.

Olivia, who's Native American, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black and blue duffle bag. 

If you have any information on Olivia's whereabouts please contact police at 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.