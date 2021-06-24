“… it’s becoming acceptable to sanitize American history and our shared, diverse culture to please a small politically correct minority.” Columnist Cal Thomas used this statement from New Jersey state Sen. Anthony Bucco to express his disdain for a schoolgirl who substituted “Allah” for “God” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Policing and excoriating political correctness is an ongoing effort for right-wing politicians and pundits. However, political correctness is making a right turn. It’s time to add an “R” to the term.
Examples of PCR grow almost daily: Use of words or phrases like homosexual (PCR says “unnatural vice” or “alternative lifestyle”); LGBTQ rights (PCR says “gay agenda”); climate change (PCR says “alarmist, or “warmest”, followed by a pivot to “war on coal and fossil fuels); Democratic Party (PCR says “Democrat Party, with an emphasis on the rat); critics of bigotry (PCR says “Social Justice Warrior” or “Snowflake”); welfare (PCR says “handouts” or “entitlements”); universal healthcare (PCR says “socialized medicine”) and free press or professional journalism (PCR says “liberal, mainstream, or lamestream media” or the former (and let’s keep it that way) president’s zinger “fake news”.
PCR continues to evolve. Critical Race Theory, which is nothing more than a consideration and accounting of race relations in American history is being framed as an attack by the nation’s educators on its students.
Criticism or even discussion of Israel’s conflict with its Palestinian neighbors is termed ‘Pro terrorist.” People who care about racism and inequality are dismissed by PCR as “woke”.
The biggest and most problematic PCR term is “stolen election”. This one didn’t evolve organically. It’s a mere belief, hatched, festered and proclaimed by one man, Donald J Trump. That it is being taken up by so many of his followers and features attacks on the FBI and election officials is an ongoing national disgrace.
Rick L. Davis,
Pocatello