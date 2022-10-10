October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and since it is upon us, now seems like a perfect opportunity to speak about the implications of the month and how to support employment for persons with disabilities. Nearly 290,000 Idaho adults have a disability of one kind or another, so disability employment could affect many Idahoans.
In spite of assumptions to the contrary, many individuals with disabilities want to work in steady employment. Many of them are capable of working as well. However, employment rates for them are drastically lower than for individuals without them. An important reason for this is the inherent bias that is often present in workplace culture. Employers often show less interest in hiring workers with disabilities, and even when they are hired, on-job discrimination can happen, whether explicitly or implicitly. Even though the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires businesses to make accommodations for workers with disabilities, smaller businesses are not always covered by it, and it does not prevent bias against workers with disabilities. Workers who have disabilities are often treated differently, paid less, and some employers may try not to hire them as to avoid making accommodations.
I have spent the last year as a staff at New Day Products & Resources, a non-profit sheltered workshop that hires individuals with both physical and mental disabilities. Here, individuals are given the chance to work in screen printing, wood work, and car detail, and their products are sold to the public. At the same time, we offer services to help them grow and learn skills that will help them become part of the community. I have been greatly privileged to know the individuals that have been hired there and watch them accomplish great work. New Day and similar agencies help to provide hardworking individuals with disabilities the opportunity to work and grow in a discrimination-free environment. The accommodations are well worth it. For more information or to see how you can support disability employment, contact New Day at (208) 232-7807.
Dylan Tribe,
New Day Products & Resources/ISU,
Currently a Masters of Social Work Student at Idaho State University,
Pocatello
References
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (2022, May 18). Disability & health U.S. state profile data for Idaho (Adults 18+ years of age).
