A national group has gotten involved in the search for a missing local girl.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating Jaylee Makayla Brown, 14, of Pocatello.
Information about Jaylee has been added to the center's website, https://api.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1417885/1, in hopes that someone will come forward with information about her whereabouts.
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is also involved in the search for Jaylee, who is believed to be a runaway.
Jaylee is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and blonde/brown hair.
She was last seen on April 13 wearing a gray jumpsuit and backpack with pink string.
If you have any information about Jaylee, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or 1-800-THE-LOST.