It’s National Ag Week and we should all understand the important component the agriculture industry is to our state’s economy. According to the State Department of Agriculture, Idaho is the third-largest agricultural state in the West and second in net farm income. On top of that, Idaho has an extremely diverse agriculture industry. Home to nearly 25,000 farms and ranchers, over 185 different commodities are produced here.
Like any industry, Idaho’s agriculture labor force struggled to find workers due to the pandemic and a host of other challenges. In order to ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue to feed and fuel America, lawmakers must consider climate-smart and pro-growth legislation to thrust the industry into the 21st century. Bills like the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act which passed the Senate with support by Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch are now awaiting a vote in the House.
This bill sets up a program at USDA to help farmers design and implement agriculture-related projects that will produce a tradable carbon credit, providing farmers with a new revenue stream. Among other things, it will also increase options for businesses to reduce their emissions without the government forcing their hand.
The GCSA has the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union, National Corn Growers Association, Environmental Defense Fund, McDonald’s, Microsoft, and over 40 farm groups, environmental organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. I thank Senators Crapo and Risch for their support and encourage swift passage in the House.