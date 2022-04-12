If that old “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt still fits you, it might be time to break it out again.
A costume contest will be among the activities at a special “Napoleon Dynamite” movie night at Preston’s Worm Creek Opera House on Thursday featuring an appearance by Jared Hess, co-creator of the 2004 independent film that put southern Idaho on the map.
The event is a fundraiser for the Preston Education Foundation, which is looking to upgrade the playgrounds at Pioneer and Oakwood elementary schools. Donations will be taken at the door.
Two showings of the movie are planned, one at 5 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. In between will be a question-and-answer session with Hess and a contest for the best “Napoleon Dynamite” character lookalikes, featuring prizes for winners. Dinner will also be available at the Old Gingerbread Shop next-door to the theater, located at 70 S. State St.
Hess, who graduated from Preston High School in 1997 and used it as inspiration for the quirky characters and plot of “Napoleon Dynamite,” still has connections in Preston, which helped the Education Foundation arrange the special appearance.
“He’s one member’s brother in law, so we had a little bit of family pull,” said Preston PTO representative Lisa Cole, who is helping promote Thursday’s event.
Hess and his wife, Jerusha, wrote and directed the breakthrough independent film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004 before being purchased by Fox Searchlight Pictures and grossing more than $46 million at the box office.
Since then, both of the Hesses have worked on a variety of other film projects, and most recently Jared was co-director of the Netflix documentary series “Murder Among the Mormons,” which explored the life of Mark Hoffman, a former Utah State University student whose exploits as a document forger led to two murders in the 1980s.
The Preston Education Foundation is hoping the "Napoleon Dynamite" event will help them toward raising the last $100,000 needed for playground improvements at the town's two elementary schools.
A $400,000 private grant will be used to buy new playground equipment at Oakwood Elementary, and the foundation also plans to fund replacement of the wood-chip surfaces both there and at Pioneer Elementary.
“We have a lot of kids with physical limitations that can’t access the playground equipment, so we are working to make everything safe so all the kids can go out and play at recess,” Education Foundation Director Tess Zollinger said.