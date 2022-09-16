Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry.
The deceased were the plane's pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon.
Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on Wednesday evening east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the crash.
The couple had been making several cross country flights and at the time of the crash they were flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyoming, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Speculation that there had been a plane crash began around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft east of Preston.
Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel rushed to the area to look for the plane, eventually finding the aircraft and the deceased couple.
On Friday the Sheriff’s Office reported that the couple's bodies had been recovered from the crash scene.
Sheriff David Fryar stated via Facebook, "All investigators are or have been to the crash scene. Our investigation and recovery are completed. As sheriff of Franklin County, I want to personally thank all that assisted with the searching and recovery operation. Many put their own safety and time aside and gave many hours. This was a hard event to get through. Once again we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Trolards."