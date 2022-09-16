Ambulance
Stock Image
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry.
 
The deceased were the plane's pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon.
 
Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on Wednesday evening east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the crash.
 
The couple had been making several cross country flights and at the time of the crash they were flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyoming, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Speculation that there had been a plane crash began around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft east of Preston.