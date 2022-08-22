The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified.
Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said.
The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend."
A 77-year-old woman from American Falls who was a passenger in the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Dahlke was seriously injured in the crash when the SUV left the right shoulder of the freeway's eastbound lanes and overturned, Idaho State Police said.
The woman was airlifted via emergency helicopter from the scene to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her name and an update on her condition have not been released.
Both Dahlke and his female passenger were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, authorities said.
The accident completely shut down Interstate 86 eastbound for about 3 1/2 hours, state police said.
Authorities said there was a second crash on the freeway near the scene of the initial wreck that caused further traffic delays. State police have not yet provided further information on the second wreck.
The accident that claimed Dahlke's life remains under investigation by state police.