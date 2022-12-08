Congress McCarthy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, joined by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, left, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 17.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events.

Since she was first elected in 2020, Greene has promoted antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories, along with the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges satanic pedophiles and cannibals run a global child sex trafficking ring. Greene said she no longer believed in QAnon on the House floor after a majority of the representatives voted to revoke her committee assignments.

