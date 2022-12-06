It started as a clever phrase in a letter to the editor and is now a core component of political discourse. Sean O'Conaill, sick of the bloodshed caused by the Irish Republican Army during the height of Northern Ireland’s decades-long Troubles, wrote to the Irish Times early in 1974. The Whatabouts, as he called IRA supporters, “are the people who answer every condemnation with an argument to prove the greater immorality of the 'enemy.'"

Whataboutism was born, and the term became “official” several years later when the Oxford Dictionary gave it this definition: “The practice of answering a criticism or difficult question by making a similar criticism or asking a different but related question starting with the words “What about?” The old Yiddish expression “a for-instance is not an argument” was thus codified.

