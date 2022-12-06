It started as a clever phrase in a letter to the editor and is now a core component of political discourse. Sean O'Conaill, sick of the bloodshed caused by the Irish Republican Army during the height of Northern Ireland’s decades-long Troubles, wrote to the Irish Times early in 1974. The Whatabouts, as he called IRA supporters, “are the people who answer every condemnation with an argument to prove the greater immorality of the 'enemy.'"
Whataboutism was born, and the term became “official” several years later when the Oxford Dictionary gave it this definition: “The practice of answering a criticism or difficult question by making a similar criticism or asking a different but related question starting with the words “What about?” The old Yiddish expression “a for-instance is not an argument” was thus codified.
America’s master of whataboutism, former President Donald Trump rode it to victory in 2016, and used social media posts like this one from 2017 as defense against numerous conflict of interest accusations: “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.”
When the justice department raided the former president’s home searching for stolen classified documents, Hillary Clinton dipped her toes into whataboutism waters, sarcastically wearing a hat emblazoned with “What about her emails?”
And as the upcoming GOP House of Representatives majority kowtows to its extreme wing with an investigation into President Biden’s drug-addicted son Hunter, the 2019 and earlier contents of his laptop computer and alleged shady business dealings involving his father, you can expect many whatabout salvos aimed at the Trumps.
My two cents? Trump is dirty. He deserves to be investigated, charged, convicted and will lose again if he is nominated again. Whatever comes to light about the Bidens doesn’t change that.
