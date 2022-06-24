Yesterday I watched a White House news conference in which President Joe Biden attempted to make the case that a temporary suspension of federal and state fuel taxes would be an effective tool in addressing that “transitory” inflation that Putin (and China, via coronavirus) concocted to bedevil the West.
It was a wasted half hour of my life that I can't get back.
No, it was worse than that. It might have been the most frightening news conference of my adult life. About halfway through, as Biden was slamming oil companies and the owners of gasoline stations for greed and profiteering, it occurred to me that he actually believed what he was saying. Not since I watched the news of JFK's assassination all those years ago have I been so disturbed by a news conference.
It's one thing for a politician to spout partisan, self-absorbed, blame-eschewing, word salads of BS — something that's nearly ubiquitous. It's quite another when you look into their eyes and, in a moment of horror, realize that they actually believe the nonsense that's coming out of their mouths.
The fact that Biden managed to toss into his unique serving of non sequitur stew a nod to nearly every progressive economic meme and liberal bumper sticker slogan regarding capitalism, is breathless. As is his inability as our current president, a former VP and member of the Senate for decades, to comprehend sophomore economics.
It's no wonder that the Russians and Chinese (among others) openly no longer respect us. Just look at the occupants of the Oval Office for the past six years. If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the best that we can do, we might not deserve a lot of respect.
Though both Trump and Biden have, in my view, reduced the prestige of this country through incompetence and dishonesty, their dishonesties, though equally unfortunate, are nonetheless entirely discernible.
Trump's crude dishonesty is that of a leering carnival barker trying to egg some poor rube into spending fifty bucks on a chance to win a $10 prize for his cute girlfriend. The rube eventually feels bad about falling for the con, but it's his own fault. He should be more careful the next time.
Biden's somewhat more sophisticated dishonesty is that of a religious fanatic who just knows that completely ridiculous things are true because he, and those of his ilk, feel it in their souls. If you don't similarly feel it in your soul it's because there is something wrong with you; some moral or intellectual defect that requires an auto-da-fe.
I leave it to you, the discerning reader, to ascertain which you fear the most.
Biden's claim that inflation is mostly Putin's fault has been so thoroughly debunked by, among others, Biden's own Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, that it's a wonder that anyone on the left still thinks it's a persuasive talking point beyond those already imbibing the Kool-Aid.
Our current bout of inflation has complex origins and it's certainly not all President Biden's fault. Biden's fault is that he's done almost nothing useful to ameliorate inflation. In many ways, in fact, he's done all that he could to make inflation worse by forcing irresponsible policies, from the left's dream list, into ill-fitting economic realities. Square pegs into round holes.
One of the biggest drivers of the current round of inflation is the cost of energy. Energy costs, which have been near historic lows until very recently, began rising rapidly after the 2020 election — well before Putin invaded Ukraine. I reckon that those greedy oil company and gas station profiteers were just on a prolonged bender for the previous decade when fuel costs, when adjusted for inflation, were near historic lows. Evidently they found religion just as Joe Biden was sworn in.
Not all of the increase in energy costs is President Biden's fault. Some of this occurred due to a rapid, post-pandemic increase in demand after several years of glut. But a good deal of it is. Biden declared war on fossil fuels virtually the day that he took office — much to the delight of the left who imagined higher energy costs as a way to foist their green utopia, by force of government, on everyone else.
Then Putin invaded Ukraine and we got a first hand look at how foolish it's been to abandon energy independence via a mixture of fossil fuels and nuclear power, solar, wind, thermal and other technologies. Germany, as green of a country as they come, observing the plain writing on the wall, is currently restarting coal-fired power plants so that German citizens don't freeze to death this winter. That's what responsible people do when they figure out that plan “A” isn't working.
Yet here in America the Biden administration continues to be openly belligerent to the domestic fossil fuel industry — and lies about their hostility all of the time. Issuing drilling permits on public land does nothing to encourage domestic production if drilling, refining and transportation are all limited by onerous levels of regulation.
Biden could correct this almost overnight — were he so inclined. But this would certainly offend the Green New Deal lobby. That being the case, Biden would rather ask some of the worst regimes on the planet to increase their output of oil than risk offending his left flank by taking the shackles off of domestic production. A move, by the way, that would almost certainly ameliorate both energy costs and inflation.
But offending the Green lobby is not going to happen. And we are told that if we don't like high fuel costs, to go buy an electric car. That's some genuine “let 'em eat cake” for you right there.
I happen to like EVs. We are taking delivery of a new Ford Mach-E next week. But we have two things going for us that most Americans do not. The first is that we can afford to purchase an EV, which not everyone can. The second is that we have access to charging stations at both ends of a reasonable commute — something that almost no one else who might be interested in an EV enjoys.
Joe Biden and the left may concoct any word salad they like to distract from their culpability in our current mess, but the vast majority of Americans aren't buying what they are selling vis-à-vis energy, inflation, national security or a host of other issues. It's roughly 150 days until the mid-terms. I, for one, can't wait.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com