"My body, my choice” regarding personal freedom to make decisions affecting one’s health during a pandemic echoes in the ears of the Idaho legislature where years ago a law passed allowing parents to withhold lifesaving medical treatment for their children based on religious freedom.
Yet the Idaho legislature ignores both personal and religious freedom with two bills prohibiting 1) women's freedom to make their own medical decisions and 2) parents making medical choices for their children. These laws would have stiff penalties-up to life in prison-codifying government intrusion into difficult family decisions–decisions the legislature had previously rightly determined should be based on personal medical choice
Please ask your legislators to oppose,
Bill S 1309-Passed the Senate and is now in the House. It would ban abortion at 6 weeks, when many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant. It would deputize family members, who would receive a reward, to enforce it.
Bill H 675-Passed the House and is now in the Senate. It would criminalize providing gender-affirming medical care to minors. A physician knowingly providing a child any form of gender transition-related treatment, including hormone therapy, would be charged with a felony. Parents would also be prosecuted for seeking out-of-state treatment for their children.
If you stand by the right to refuse a vaccination during a world-wide pandemic, you should impress upon the legislature that our right to make medical decisions cannot be cherry-picked by passing laws that limit that right. Freedom says, "The choice is ours to make."