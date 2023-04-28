Less than a week after a devastating fire destroyed Highland High School’s music department, students enrolled in the school’s band and orchestra programs came together this week to practice for upcoming performances.
Whether purchased new, obtained through a temporary loan or donated from as far away as Ohio, North Carolina and, among others, Arkansas, numerous instruments found their way into the hands of music department students as fast as a paradiddle at 265 beats per minute.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke to the teachers of Highland’s music departments — band teacher Andrew Wilson, orchestra teacher Sharlie Winder and choir teacher Bret Scherer — about the April 21 fire that gutted each of their departments, their reaction to the massive effort to replace some of what was lost and how they each look to move forward from a day marred by tragedy.
Wilson, who has been Highland’s band teacher for the past six years, was awake just about an hour after the 4 a.m. fire erupted. Five minutes after he awakened he was met with a text from one the Highland administrators about the blaze and told not to come to the school.
“I just sort of assumed that it was bad but that they would put it out and everything would be okay,” Wilson said. “Then pictures started coming in and the picture that I'll probably just always remember is seeing a view from the side of the cafeteria and my classroom is right next to the cafeteria. So I see flames coming up above the roof and you can see flames through the windows of the cafeteria, and I just knew right then it was gonna be really bad for my classroom.”
Scherer, in his 13th year as the choir teacher, had just wrapped up a week’s worth of performances at the school fewer than 12 hours before the blaze erupted. He was one of the last people inside the D Wing of Highland, which suffered significant fire damage but was the only wing that caught fire. Unfortunately for Scherer, the feeling he experienced seeing his classroom go up in flames was all too familiar. He was a Middleton High School near Boise in 2007 when a fire razed that school to the ground.
“We were supposed to be back at the school at 6:30 a.m. to clean up,” he said. “At first it felt like a snow day, right? I remember thinking, ‘Why am I getting a call from the administration so early?’ This has actually happened to me twice, so it was a familiar feeling — that same helpless feeling.”
Winder, too, thought that some other minor emergency had happened, such as a burst pipe for instance. Her daughter is a student at Highland and she remembers telling her to turn off her alarm for school after first learning about the fire.
“I just remember that initial shock of losing my home,” she said. “When you're a musician, the place you play becomes your home really quickly. I had a friend text me that it looked like they were containing it to the D Wing and that that was good news. But then I saw the pictures and the flames were right by where my door was.”
In the immediate aftermath of the fire, local community members rallied behind the music department. Businesses around town asked patrons to round up their totals or donated a portion of their proceeds to help with replacing lost instruments, a committee was formed to source monetary and instrument donations, and for Wilson, the calls from music departments far and wide started rolling in with instrument donation offers.
The committee, Rebuilding Highlands Music Department, has helped to facilitate donations from North Carolina, Arkansas and Logan, Utah, which included two basses that were donated from the Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. As of Friday afternoon, the group has raised nearly $1,000 in monetary donations that will soon be distributed to the respective departments.
The committee is also in the process of making some sublimated and screen-printed Highland High School shirts that they plan to sell for cost plus $5 extra with all of the proceeds going back to the music department.
“Something that was amazing was shortly after I learned about the fire, I think it was around 7 a.m., I started getting texts and calls from other music teachers,” Wilson said. “There is a group based out of Idaho Falls called North Star Independent, a percussion group. They were in Ohio at a competition and one of their directors, a Highland graduate who has helped the marching band for several years, was upset but he let me know that this group was offering to let us use their percussion equipment when they got back because they just knew that we were going to be losing everything.”
Wilson continued, “Since then, offers for instruments have come from here in the community, I've gotten calls from California where parents have been in communication with people in Washington and Kansas looking to help out. The outreach and support has been statewide and across the country.”
Earlier this week, band and orchestra students gathered in the temporary band room at the former Allstate building, which the district recently acquired and renamed the Portneuf Valley Technical Education & Career Campus. With smiling faces, the students were able to rehearse for upcoming performances. While they are unable to play on some of their own personal instruments — many of which were instruments that Winder said students had deep emotional attachments to — getting together to play has helped students take their minds off the uncertainty of the future.
“Yesterday my daughter was just having an attitude about everything so I finally asked her what was going on and she goes, ‘Mom, I know I have a really nice one to play on, but that was my first full-size violin. I'm never gonna be able to show that to my kids.’ And I was like, oh, I didn't even think about that part of this situation. That part of it is real to these kids. I think they're still in shock and the grieving is going to come. I can see it on their faces, they're glad to be meeting, but it doesn't feel quite the same.”
While his first thought was that this fire would be devastating, his second thought was “I know it’s going to be okay,” Wilson said. The beginning part of that journey back to normal began for the Highland music department instructors on Friday.
The Board of Directors for the School District 25 Education Foundation recently decided to accelerate its annual disbursement of funds to Highland’s music department and also approved a one-time donation of $15,000. The music department instructors were presented with two checks Friday totalling more than $21,000 that they can immediately start using to replace equipment lost in the fire.
“We are just so grateful. It means so much that they are thinking about us and they recognize how much it is needed,” Wilson said. “It's great they wanted to help us as quickly as they could. With this support and from the community as well I feel confident that we can begin to move forward.”
All three music teachers expressed optimism for their programs moving forward. They may not know where each class will be held in the near future, but they know Highland’s music program will be back stronger than ever and each wanted to let future students know their programs, in spite of the fire, are alive and doing well.
“Something that is always challenging for me is the unknown,” Wilson said. “This whole scenario brought up a lot of unknowns but I know it will work out. We just have to figure out how. As we look to rebuild I hope that Bret, Sharlie and I will be part of that conversation because there's so many needs that our students need in terms of rehearsal and performance space.”
He continued, “There's current eighth graders that are nervous about what Highland is going to look like next year, and if any of them read this article, I want them to know that we're thinking of them and we hope they're still excited to come to Highland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.