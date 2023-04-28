Highland's music department teachers

Pictured from left are Highland's band teacher Andrew Wilson, choir teacher Bret Scherer and orchestra teacher Sharlie Winder as they hold two checks that total more than $21,000 they can use to begin rebuilding their departments.

Less than a week after a devastating fire destroyed Highland High School’s music department, students enrolled in the school’s band and orchestra programs came together this week to practice for upcoming performances.

Whether purchased new, obtained through a temporary loan or donated from as far away as Ohio, North Carolina and, among others, Arkansas, numerous instruments found their way into the hands of music department students as fast as a paradiddle at 265 beats per minute.

Highland fire

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following the April 21 fire.
Donated instruments

Dozens of instruments have been donated to Highland High School's music departments since an April 21 fire gutted the school's D Wing where the programs were located.
Highland High School shirts

These Highland High School shirts will be sold at cost plus $5 extra with all of the proceeds going back to the music department.

