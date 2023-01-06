Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night.
Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals.
He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Marshals said that Edwards-Maldonado shot Figueroa, an adult male in his 40s, several times after the two got into an argument.
Police in Puerto Rico identified Edwards-Maldonado as a suspect soon after the incident but he fled to East Idaho before he could be arrested, Marshals said.
Authorities said that Edwards-Maldonado was living with his family in a home in the community of Salem, located north of Rexburg, at the time of his arrest.
Marshals said it's unclear why Edwards-Maldonado fled to East Idaho from Puerto Rico after murdering Figueroa.
Edwards-Maldonado is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in Rexburg but is expected to soon be extradited back to Puerto Rico to face the murder charge against him.
Marshals said the arrest of Edwards-Maldonado would not have been possible with help from Rexburg police.
Marshals said they also received assistance from authorities in Puerto Rico in tracking Edwards-Maldonado to East Idaho.
"Don't run to Idaho because we'll get you," said Deputy Marshal Ryan Weishaar.
