Multiple people were reported missing on the Portneuf River on Sunday evening in separate incidents but in the end they were all found safe.
In the first incident, a woman disappeared while tubing on the Porneuf River in Lava Hot Springs. She had been gone for four hours when a companion reported her missing around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
In the second case, a grandfather and his 12-year-old grandson were tubing on the river in south Pocatello and failed to arrive at the Edson Fichter Nature Area where a family member was waiting for them. The family member reported them missing around 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office and search and rescue personnel began searching for all three individuals and soon enlisted the help of the Portneuf Medical Center emergency helicopter to provide some help from above.
Around 10:15 p.m. the helicopter found the missing woman in a field near the river about eight miles from Lava Hot Springs. She was cold but otherwise OK, the sheriff's office reported.
The grandfather and grandson got out of the river before reaching the Edson Fichter Nature Area and were located around 9:30 p.m. when they knocked on a resident's door in the Juniper Hills neighborhood seeking assistance, the sheriff's office said. The pair did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.
The names of the tubers reported missing Sunday have not been released.
In response to the incidents, the sheriff's office recommends that people equip themselves with emergency beacons while recreating outdoors so authorities can quickly locate them during an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.