East Idaho is in for a wintry week as multiple storm systems are forecast to barrel through the region.
The system that arrived in East Idaho this weekend is forecast to continue through Tuesday morning. It will be followed by another storm on Tuesday afternoon and evening and then a third system on Thursday.
Motorists should expect snowy and slick conditions on East Idaho's lower elevation roads this week while the wintry weather might make some mountain roads impassable.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service recommended in its winter storm warning for East Idaho's higher elevations.
The weather service has issued winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and special weather alerts regarding the snow forecast to fall Sunday through Tuesday morning in East Idaho. This storm system is expected to hit the Island Park area hardest, with up to 16 inches of snow forecast to fall Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The higher mountains in the Island Park area could receive even more snow.
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall Sunday morning through Tuesday morning in the Dubois, Craters of the Moon, Victor, Spencer, Arco and Mackay areas, while up to 4 inches of snow is expected in the Idaho National Laboratory and Mud Lake areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg areas, is forecast to receive an inch or two of snow Sunday morning through Tuesday morning from this first weather system.
The Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night storm could be a more widespread weather event for all of East Idaho, with several inches of snow possible throughout the region, especially in the higher elevations.
Wednesday could provide a break from the wintry weather but a third weather system is forecast to roll through East Idaho on Thursday. This final storm of the week is currently looking like it will only bring 2 to 3 inches of snow to East Idaho.
Strong winds will accompany the winter weather in East Idaho this week, creating blowing and drifting snow that will add to the travel difficulties.
This week's storms could also bring periods of rain to East Idaho but cold temps will likely make the week's weather more snowy than rainy.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains, where up to 20 inches of snow could fall on the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas. Winter weather warnings calling for snow are also in effect in much of the rest of Idaho as well as in Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.