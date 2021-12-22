Chances are excellent for a white Christmas in East Idaho but all the snow could make for dangerous road conditions across the region.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as the first in a series of storms was forecast to provide the region with a fresh coat of snow starting Thursday morning. The storms are forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho through Sunday night.
East Idaho's lower elevations including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby areas can expect a half-inch to 3 inches of snow from the first round of storms Thursday morning through Friday morning. The weather service said rain will also fall on those areas at times, turning local roads into a sloppy rain-snow mix.
Motorists even in these lower elevation areas and especially in East Idaho's highlands should expect hazardous conditions Thursday morning through Sunday night as the storms bear down on the region.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
The storms are also expected to bring winds of over 40 mph to East Idaho and this will create blowing and drifting snow that will make driving even more hazardous, especially in higher elevation areas.
The hardest hit area by the storms on Thursday and Friday is expected to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where maximum snowfall amounts of 10 to 24 inches could fall.
The Victor and Island Park areas are also expected to get hammered by the first round of storms, with maximum snowfall amounts of between 8 and 20 inches expected Thursday morning through Friday morning.
The storms could hit with such ferocity in the Emigration Summit, Island Park and Victor areas that the roads in those places might become impassable.
The Wayan, Palisades and Swan Valley areas could receive 4 to 10 inches of snow Thursday morning through Friday morning, while the Arco, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Spencer, Dubois, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Henry, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles and Mud Lake areas could receive 3 to 9 inches of snow.
The Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Inkom, Arbon, Downey and Thatcher areas could receive 2 to 5 inches of snow Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Additional storms will continue to dump snow on East Idaho Friday afternoon through Sunday night and the weather service expects to extend its winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories through the weekend to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Mackay areas. Similar warnings are in effect in parts of south central, southwest and northern Idaho and in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
