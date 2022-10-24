Head-on crash

Emergency vehicles pictured at the scene of Monday evening's head-on collision at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

