The scene of Wednesday evening's crash at Rio Vista and Reservation roads northwest of Chubbuck.
Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported.
The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m.
One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation.
Authorities have not yet said how many people died in the crash.
The intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads will be closed for the next several hours because of the wreck, authorities said. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
State police along with emergency personnel from Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Bannock County responded to the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.