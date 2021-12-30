A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho as New Year's Day approaches and once 2022 arrives weekend temps are forecast to become dangerously cold.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho to warn the public of the snowy conditions in the forecast Thursday morning through Friday morning and an alert has been issued about the extreme wind chill expected on Saturday and Sunday.
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho late Tuesday night dumped several inches of snow on much of the region on Wednesday and is not expected to exit until Friday.
The storm resulted in the closure of the following East Idaho roads on Thursday: Highway 20 between Highway 26 and Idaho Falls, Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia, Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia, and Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River. As of 3:15 p.m. Thursday all of the roads remained shut down because of the snowy conditions and it's unclear when any of them will be reopened.
The storm is forecast to hit hardest in the Emigration Summit, Victor and Island Park areas, which are expected to receive up to a foot of snow Thursday morning through Friday morning.
The Wayan, Henry, Palisades, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas could receive up to 10 inches of snow during that time frame, while up to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Sugar City and St. Anthony areas.
The rest of East Idaho can expect up to 3 inches of snow in lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Dubois, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Burley and Rupert Thursday morning through Friday morning and up to 6 inches of snow in higher elevation areas such as Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bone, Thatcher, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Arbon and Rockland during that time frame.
The Preston and Malad areas could also receive up to 6 inches of snow Thursday morning through Friday morning.
The higher mountains of East Idaho could receive over a foot of fresh snow depending on the severity of the storm.
The storm is also forecast to bring 20 mph winds to East Idaho, which will result in blowing and drifting snow.
Motorists are being told to expect hazardous road conditions with limited visibility Thursday morning through Friday morning in East Idaho and road closures are possible.
The storm is also going to create extreme wind chill that could make conditions in East Idaho feel like they're below zero at times Thursday morning through Friday morning. Such conditions could cause hypothermia if you're not properly dressed, the weather service said.
Once the storm exits East Idaho conditions will clear but the weather service said extreme wind chill is in the forecast for Saturday morning and Sunday morning when conditions will again feel like they're below zero.
The weather service has issued an alert warning the public about the extremely cold conditions expected in East Idaho this weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
"There will be a high risk of frostbite or hypothermia to people and pets outside," the weather service said about the expected weekend morning temps. "Cold temperatures will threaten those without adequate heating sources."
Conditions will remain clear in East Idaho until Monday night or Tuesday morning, when another winter storm is forecast to arrive, the weather service said.
Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are currently in effect in southwest and northern Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.