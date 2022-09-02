For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday.
One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around 2:30 p.m. Friday and a fourth ignited on I-15 just south of the city around 7:45 p.m. Those fires resulted in traffic delays on the freeway as firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames.
The South Valley Connector in south Pocatello was temporarily shut down by police as a precaution because of the Friday afternoon brush fires.
We have received no reports that the blazes caused any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures and as of 9:30 p.m. Friday all of the fires appeared to be contained or extinguished.
Authorities haven't released any acreage estimates on the fires, though it seems the largest of the blazes was the Malad Summit fire and the ones in the Pocatello area were smaller.
No cause for the Malad Summit fire has yet been provided but firefighters believe the three Friday afternoon blazes in south Pocatello were possibly caused by a vehicle producing sparks as it drove along the freeway.
The brush fire on I-15 just south of Pocatello on Friday evening was caused by the wheel of a pickup's trailer coming off and creating sparks that ignited some roadside grass, authorities said. The driver of the pickup stopped and reported the fire.
Friday was very similar to Thursday when firefighters responded to multiple blazes near Interstate 15 in the McCammon and Inkom areas.
Fortunately, none of those fires resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures either.
The Idaho Transportation Department issued a press release late Friday afternoon urging motorists to "take extra care while driving through Idaho this weekend with fire danger high amid unseasonably warm temperatures."
ITD provided the following advice to drivers to reduce the possibility of causing a wildfire:
Ensure tow chains on trailers are not dragging which can cause sparks.
Make sure tires on vehicles and trailers are in good condition for highway driving. A blown tire can cause the wheel rim to kick sparks into dry grass.
Never throw cigarettes or other combustible materials out of a vehicle.
Never throw glass or other litter out of a vehicle. Glass bottles and other objects can reflect or focus the sun’s rays causing ignition.
Do not park your vehicle over dry grasses when you pull off a road. The exhaust and other hot portions of the undercarriage can ignite a fire.