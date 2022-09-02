Brush fires

A brush fire burns along Interstate 15 southbound in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday.

One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.