Firefighters and state police extinguished three brush fires that ignited along Interstate 86 in Southeast Idaho around the same time on Friday afternoon.

Reports of the fires along the freeway's westbound lanes in Chubbuck, near the Simplot plant in Pocatello and just east of Pocatello Regional Airport started coming in around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments and state troopers responded to the blazes and all three of the fires were out by 2 p.m.

Smoke from the brush fires could initially be seen from miles away as the flames scorched dry vegetation along the freeway.

There were no injuries and the blazes did not result in any damage to homes or other buildings but the flames did scorch a chain-link fence along the interstate.

Emergency vehicles responding to the fires partially blocked stretches of Interstate 86 and traffic was backed up but the freeway was never shutdown.

State police believe that a vehicle dragging a chain likely sparked the fires, which scorched a total of less than 5 acres.

