Brush fires

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hotspots from a brush fire along Interstate 86 near Pocatello Regional Airport on Friday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Multiple brush fires are burning along Interstate 86 in Southeast Idaho.

Reports of the fires started coming in around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments are battling the blazes, which began in Chubbuck and have stretched to near Pocatello Regional Airport.

Smoke from the brush fires could initially be seen from miles away but as of 1:30 p.m. Friday it appeared that firefighters had gained the upper hand on the fires.

We have received no reports that the fires have damaged structures or injured people, though fencing along the freeway was scorched.

The fires have partially blocked stretches of Interstate 86 and backed up traffic but the freeway has not been shutdown.

Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

Recommended for you