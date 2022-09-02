Brush fires

A brush fire burns along Interstate 15 southbound in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello.

The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. 