A brush fire burns along Interstate 15 southbound in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon.
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello.
The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits.
The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector.
We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
