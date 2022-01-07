Interstate 15 south of Pocatello was completely shut down for over five hours Friday morning because of a multi-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer, Idaho State Police said.
The wreck occurred on the freeway around 5:15 a.m. Friday, prompting state police to close all southbound lanes from the Portneuf exit near Century High School to the Inkom Port of Entry.
Two people involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.
Police said the driver of a 2020 Freightliner pulling a single trailer was traveling southbound on I-15 and lost control of the vehicle on icy pavement, causing the vehicle to jackknife and slide off the roadway on the right shoulder. The trailer came to rest across both southbound lanes, state police said.
Story continues below video
A GMC then slid into the back end of the trailer, state police said. The driver of a Toyota Sienna minivan also slid into the trailer, state police said. State police said a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both of Bakersfield, California, who were in the Toyota, were transported by ground ambulance to hospital care.
State police reopened Interstate 15 southbound around 11 a.m. Friday.
A rain-snow mix is in the forecast for the Pocatello area on Friday so motorists should use caution while driving.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash and said it appears the vehicles involved were traveling too fast for the icy conditions.