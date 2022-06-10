What word explains nearly all of society’s evils? What motivates violence and crime, explains radical extremism, corporate greed, the federal deficit, pollution and drugs. That word is “impatience.”
Every worthy end has a means, a process or journey that achieves the desired goal. Evil happens when we impatiently jump the line and bypass the necessary steps.
The good feeling of a comfortable, well-provided-for life surrounded by the companionship of loved ones is a widely held desirable goal. Such a goal is frequently achieved after years of hard work coupled with sincere selfless service to family and friends.
But it is the immediate “good feeling” of a dopamine rush that hooks drug addicts. Immediate vengeance or “validation” or societal attention propels most mass murderers. The desire for immediate un-earned material wealth motivates theft, embezzlement and fraud.
Impatience even explains why we don’t make hearty meals from home-grown vegetables, and we clothe ourselves in fabrics spun from petroleum-derived plastic fibers. Carding and spinning and weaving, once an essential part of “life,” are now just too time-consuming.
In the corporate world, the fixation on immediate spectacular return is almost synonymous with poor management. Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in history, regularly preaches the value of patience. He famously said, “If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”
Companies can now be sued if they act impatiently, failing to disclose and account for long-term supply chains, down-stream product stewardship and future liability for waste and emissions.
But it is in public policy that impatience is most devastating. No dictator was ever installed for the “long slow deliberate improvements” they promised. Dictators are created by impatience: the demand for immediate change achieved through concentrated power. In the entire history of human civilization, this “short-cut” has been deemed “successful” exactly zero times.
Politicians, who are frequently begging voters to re-elect them and need “results” on an election timetable, are notoriously impatient. Why save for a future crisis when we can spend money we don’t have now and worry about who will pay for it after the election is over?
An exception was Idaho’s United States Sen. Steve Symms. In 1981 Symms staged a competition between the U.S. Postal Service and a volunteering group of endurance riders organized to imitate the Pony Express. The riders delivered the letter 48 hours sooner than the Postal Service.
“So did this help in an effort to abolish the Postal Service?” I asked the senator. “No,” he replied. “That would be highly disruptive, put thousands of people out of work and destroy entire businesses built around mail ordering. My goal is just to chip away at the monopoly and allow private carriers to provide competitive services.”
What the senator understood was that, in a truly free society, sudden swift decisive action is unnatural and costly, riddled with innocent bystander victims. He frequently quoted Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman who believed “muddling toward a goal may be the best thing society can do.”
This is especially true when what society needs is to alter the nature of human beings themselves. Laws, jails, police and punishments are historically poor at changing human nature. But knowledge, diffused throughout the population, permits individuals to chart their own paths to change.
Such “change of heart” doesn’t happen all at once. It happens as people realize a truth and apply it in their lives. A chart tracking this change will have no straight lines, depicting acceptance through lulls and spurts, giving the chart the appearance of “muddling” toward a goal.
With apologies to Margaret Mead, do not be surprised that great good happens when free humans “muddle” toward common betterment. Indeed, no other path has ever taken us there.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.