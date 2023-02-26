East Idaho winter storm snow snowstorm stock image file photo
Much of East Idaho could receive several inches of snow from a winter storm that arrived in the region on Sunday and is forecast to continue through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for East Idaho alerting the public about the dangerous driving conditions expected to be caused by the storm, especially in the higher elevations.

