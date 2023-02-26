Much of East Idaho could receive several inches of snow from a winter storm that arrived in the region on Sunday and is forecast to continue through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for East Idaho alerting the public about the dangerous driving conditions expected to be caused by the storm, especially in the higher elevations.
The storm is also forecast to bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho, making travel on local roads even more hazardous.
The areas expected to receive the most snow — up to 9 inches Sunday through Tuesday morning — are Island Park, Emigration Summit and Victor.
Up to 7 inches of snow could fall on the Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ashton, Tetonia, Spencer and Driggs areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Declo, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon Rigby, Rexburg and Dubois areas could receive an inch or two of snow and some rain from the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 16 inches of snow from the storm depending on its severity.
Winter weather advisories because of the storm are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum and in south central, southwest and northern Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in all surrounding states because of the storm.
More snow is expected later in the week in East Idaho, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.