The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the hazardous driving conditions being caused by the winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Friday morning.
"Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions," the weather service stated on Friday morning. "Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning."
The storm is the first of two forecast to hit East Idaho during the next several days.
The Friday morning storm will likely exit the region by Friday afternoon, while the second storm is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday.
The Friday storm is forecast to bring 2 to 5 inches of snow to East Idaho's higher elevations including the Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Arbon, Rockland, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs and Montpelier areas, the weather service said. East Idaho's lower elevations including the Burley, Rupert, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg areas can expect up to 2 inches of snow from the storm, according to the weather service.
The Saturday to Tuesday storm has already triggered a winter storm watch calling for up to 7 inches of snow on Saturday alone in the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon and Arco areas.
The weather service said roads in those areas will be very slippery and strong winds could create blowing and drifting snow that will make driving even more difficult.
The Saturday to Tuesday storm is forecast to bring up to 8 inches of snow to the Spencer area and up to 6 inches of snow to the Island Park, Ashton, Dubois and Teton Pass areas, the weather service said. The Rexburg, St. Anthony and Rigby areas could get up to 4 inches of snow Saturday to Tuesday, while the Arbon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Swan Valley, Bone, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Driggs, Victor and Soda Springs areas could receive up to 3 inches.
Up to 2 inches of snow could fall Saturday to Tuesday in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Rockland, Malad, Preston and Montpelier areas.
Elsewhere in the state, a winter storm watch is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay areas while winter weather advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome, southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home and in North Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
