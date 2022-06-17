A recent poll of 2,000 American adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of a weight care platform called Found, showed that 1 in 4 Americans have tried at least 16 different weight loss strategies.
Ninety-one of the respondents admitted to trying at least one weight-loss strategy, with half reporting that they have tried 11 different methods to try to shed some unwelcome pounds. Of these, 32 percent said that they were able to lose weight, but gained it back. Only 15 percent reported their weight loss experience as being fulfilling.
The primary reason long-term weight loss was considered too difficult was because of all the sacrifices that came with it. Respondents said they sacrificed their happiness, mental health and love/relationships due to the dieting experience. This emphasizes a point that has been made many times over in this small section of the paper: Diets don’t work.
It is not a question of willpower, nor is it a question of calories. Calories certainly play a role but are not the end all of losing weight. Maybe when you are 19 years old, calories are key, but not once you past the ripe old age of 35 (in my experience). We have the science to show that eating less and exercising more does not address the metabolic and biological components associated with weight. Eating less and exercising more is nothing but a stress on the body — and none of us need more stress.
Lifestyle plans that incorporate optimal eating habits (not just what you eat but when you eat, how you eat, etc..), movement schedules that are doable daily, balance of medical issues, hormones, brain health and the use of said science, weight loss drugs for example, can all be part of a comprehensive lifestyle plan that results in long-term weight loss maintenance.
Of you 1 in 4 who have tried at least 16 different weight loss strategies, please let No. 17 be a medically directed lifestyle plan that helps you make it last!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.