The subject of this little story is one where I grab a soap box, stand on my tippy-toes and speak as loudly as possible while trying to maintain my composure. Prolonged sitting will kill you.
We have known the importance of movement, but this study did a good job of putting forth some impressive, possibly scary, numbers. A study in The Journal of The American Medical Association (JAMA) Cardiology, involving more than 100,000 individuals from all over the world (21 countries), found that people who sat for six to eight hours a day had a 12 to 13 percent increased risk for early death and heart disease, while those who sat for more than eight hours daily increased that to a mind-blowing 20 percent!
The lead co-authors stated that their study confirmed that the combination of sitting, and inactivity accounted for 8.8 percent of all deaths, which is close to the contribution of smoking at 10.6 percent (in their study). People who sat the most and had the least amount of activity had the highest risk — up to 50 percent — while those who sat most but were active at other times substantially lowered that risk to 17 percent. This equates to good news for those of you reading who have a sit more than move job — exercising outside of work and applying the rule of 15 minutes of walking for every hour of sitting at work, greatly negates these negative effects.
They are huge issues with a simple solution. Move as often as you can. Schedule times at your desk job to get up and go for a few minute walk. Invite your boss to go with you and tell her you are saving her life by doing so. Medical costs are far more expensive than “lost time at work” while you move around a little. Movement is key to existence!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.