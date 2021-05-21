As many of you may have heard, I staunchly oppose the design of the Mountain View Estate Subdivision, slated to go in on the Northwest side of Philbin and Reservation Rds. I listed many of my reasons for opposition in a letter submitted as public record to the Bannock County Planning and Development Services offices. But, there is one reason I oppose it that is more important than any of those. This project is devoid of a moral compass.
I live on the border of the reservation. I have always voted in favor of policies that protect a free market. I understand supply and demand and the pros of capitalism. But, when I see capitalism that is so very lacking in compassion, I cannot remain quiet. Especially when it is happening on my street. I must say something or I know I will regret it for the rest of my life.
After I (one of only very few people) got a notice in the mail informing me that Lyn Yost and Kevin Loveland, both prominent and well-loved members of the community and my church, were about to put in a subdivision with 48 houses in the field across the road from where I live, my stomach lurched! I texted and called Lyn on the phone to try to express my shock and dismay. During the conversation, I asked Lyn if the subdivision would have HOA covenants. He said, “Yes.” I immediately responded by saying, “Oh my gosh!” He said, “That’s ‘oh my gosh’ in a good way?” I retorted. “No!” And he said to me, “Well, you don’t want it to look like your neighbors to the East.”
THIS is why I maintain that Lyn Yost is out of touch. I know he has a lot of people who love and support him. He is extremely smart and has built a very good reputation as a businessman. I know I am a nobody compared to him. But, it is clear to me—he is blind to what he is doing in this matter.
“My neighbors to the East,” like many tribal members here, live in poverty, in a small, old manufactured home with weeds and pallets in the yard and many animals inside. They struggle with trauma and emotional wounds that have lasted generations. Does Mr. Yost think a covenant HOA could have fixed ANY of that?! Not a single one of them was informed that construction of this subdivision was looming on the horizon.
What Lyn did not know when he made his callous statement is that my “neighbors to the East” are two of the most beautiful, intelligent generous women on earth, with names and life experiences and well-articulated opinions. He also does not know that the prospect of a lavish subdivision moving in across the road from them, caused a severe panic attack requiring a trip to the ER.
He is okay with putting 48 houses that cost upwards of $500,000 each, with manicured lawns with pristine pathways here? Where my Native American neighbors live and drive every day? All the while, actually claiming that he is “improving their view.” So that when they are driving their kids home from school their kids see mansions on the left and squalor on the right? That is psychologically abusive. I cannot feel good about this happening. Not on my street. “Reservation Road!” will be the most stark image of social, racial, and economic disparity I have ever seen in my life.
I have lived here for ten years and always kind of kept to myself. I have wanted to connect with my Native American neighbors but have not known how to breach the apparent tension and distrust and hesitancy I know they and I feel. Now, because of this experience, my heart has completely changed. I want every one of them to know that I am sorry for how I felt before. I want you to know that you have not been overlooked. I also see my white neighbors who have worked and lived here for decades whose hearts are broken at the thought of a subdivision of that scale and extravagance moving here. YOU have not been overlooked. I will advocate for both of you in this travesty.
I ask the Shoshone-Bannock tribal members to stand together in solidarity with my “neighbors to the East” and me against suburbanization this close to the reservation. Please do whatever you can to stand up and speak out. I also ask for Lyn Yost and Kevin Loveland to please pause, stop this brute capitalism, and carefully reconcile their private interests with the public good. You can’t trample on peoples’ hearts and homes just because they don’t have money.
Laura Lundquist,
Tyhee