Patrons order beers during the 24th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest held at Sandy Downs Arena in Idaho Falls in June 2018.
The 27th Annual Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest will be held June 4 at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.
Organizers said there will be hundreds of different beers available along with live music and food trucks.
There will also be a raffle and silent auction.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 the day of the event.
Tickets can be purchased now at www.mbbf.org.
