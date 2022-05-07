Mountain Brewers Beer Fest

Patrons order beers during the 24th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest held at Sandy Downs Arena in Idaho Falls in June 2018.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

The 27th Annual Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest will be held June 4 at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.

Organizers said there will be hundreds of different beers available along with live music and food trucks.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased now at www.mbbf.org.