Authorities are asking motorists to be on the lookout for large numbers of elk, deer and moose creating hazards along local roads, especially at night.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issued a news release on Thursday urging motorists to slow down because of all the wildlife along Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along Interstate 86 from Pocatello to American Falls.
"Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the (Fort Hall) Reservation, along with numerous moose," the tribes stated. "Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists."
The tribes said they have requested that the Idaho Transportation Department post LED message boards along local freeways warning drivers to be on the lookout for wildlife.
The tribes are also asking the public to stay away from the animals.
"The tribes are aware that these elk herds provide great viewing opportunities but during these critical winter months, these animals are at their most vulnerable," the tribes stated. "The tribes are asking that the public refrain from any travel through their winter grounds to avoid triggering a mass migration across a public roadway."
(1) comment
SHARE THE ROAD
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.