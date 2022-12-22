Elk herd

An elk herd pictured on the move on the Fort Hall Reservation.

 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Photo

Authorities are asking motorists to be on the lookout for large numbers of elk, deer and moose creating hazards along local roads, especially at night.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issued a news release on Thursday urging motorists to slow down because of all the wildlife along Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along Interstate 86 from Pocatello to American Falls.

