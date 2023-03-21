Flying Y

Work continues on the Interstate 15/Interstate 86 interchange project on Tuesday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — With the arrival of spring the Idaho Transportation Department is ramping-up construction at the system interchange in Pocatello. As part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, the system interchange is being redesigned to replace aging bridges built in the 1960s and improve traffic safety.

While work at the interchange continued throughout the winter, in the coming week ITD’s contractor will be placing girders for the new I-15 northbound bridge. This will necessitate rolling slowdowns, delays and short detours around the I-86 to I-15 ramp leading from Chubbuck toward Blackfoot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.