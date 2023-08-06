Interstate 15 traffic stock image file photo construction
Beginning Monday, August 7, the Idaho Transportation Department will be resurfacing Interstate 15 from the Rose Interchange 7 miles north to North Lava Rocks.

Crossovers will be used to move traffic to the other side of the interstate while work is being done.

