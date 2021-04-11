DOWNEY — A man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello on Sunday after being ejected from his car during a crash on Interstate 15 near Downey.
The man was driving southbound on the interstate in a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle around 3:15 p.m. when he lost control and the car went off the freeway's right shoulder near the Highway 91 exit, state police said.
The car overturned and the man was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The man suffered serious injuries in the wreck and Portneuf Medical Center's emergency helicopter was requested to get him to the hospital as soon as possible.
The helicopter landed in a field near the accident scene to pick up the injured man and then flew him to PMC.
His name and an update on his condition are not yet available.
The man was the car's only occupant, authorities said.
State police said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
Authorities are expected to release more information on the crash soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.