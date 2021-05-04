POCATELLO — A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Pocatello on Saturday morning remains hospitalized.
Idaho State Police, who are investigating the incident, identified the motorcyclist as Edward Stevens of Pocatello. He was listed in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello on Tuesday afternoon.
Stevens was struck by a car around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Highway 30 and Philbin Road on the city’s north side. The motorcycle was totaled in the incident and the car was also heavily damaged.
Following the crash, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled before police arrived, authorities have said.
State police said Tuesday they are still looking for the driver of the car.