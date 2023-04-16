Crash

Ambulances at the scene of Sunday's motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in south Blackfoot.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 15 in south Blackfoot.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday when the adult male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the freeway and for unknown reasons entered the median where he was ejected from his motorcycle, authorities said.

