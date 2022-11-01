ambulance motorcycle crash

A man riding a motorcycle was injured in Tuesday crash with a Nissan Rogue on Jefferson Avenue in Pocatello

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police.

A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said.

