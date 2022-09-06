Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp.
He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot.
The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
