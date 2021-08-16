Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On August 13, 2021, at 5:43 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash southbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 122, north of Shelley.
Robert Dietz, 63 of Chico, CA, was travelling southbound on US91 on a 1990 Harley Davidson. Dietz was travelling behind Cody Gray, 29 of Shelley, who was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner. Carol Anderson, 73, of Shelley, was travelling northbound in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.
Dietz went to pass Gray and struck Anderson's vehicle. Dietz than crossed into southbound traffic and struck Gray before coming to rest on the southbound shoulder.
Dietz was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Anderson was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; it is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt. Gray was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
Southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Ambulance.