State police car

A state police car pictured while parked near the scene of Sunday afternoon's motorcycle crash on the Flying Y interchange in north Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash on the Flying Y interchange in north Pocatello.

The man was injured after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway around 4 p.m. Sunday while he was entering Interstate 86 westbound from Interstate 15's southbound lanes.

His motorcycle came to a stop about 25 yards from the roadway.

The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.