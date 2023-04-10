State police file photo stock image ISJ
Times-News file photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:18 p.m. April 10, 2023, on the I-84 milepost 211 on-ramp in Heyburn, Minidoka County.

A 55-year-old male, of Declo, was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle eastbound on the I-84 on-ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, struck an embankment and a fence. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.