On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:33 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton.
Rigoberto Avila Gomez, 46, of Heyburn, was travelling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a 2013 Kenworth tractor pulling an open top ag trailer.
Avila Gomez attempted to turn onto E 990 S and failed to yield to a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle travelling westbound. The motorcycle collided with the side of the Kenworth tractor.
The motorcycle rider, Todd D. Bell, 46, of Hazelton, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.