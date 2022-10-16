Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54 east of Rupert.

A 26-year-old male from Rupert was travelling eastbound on SH25 in a Chevrolet sedan. A 60-year-old male from Rupert was directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.