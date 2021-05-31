On Monday, May 31, 2021, at 2:49 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash westbound on Interstate 84 at mile marker 197, east of Hazelton.
Donald M. Rogers, 58, of Oakland, CA was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson. William L. Gillenwater, 56, of Idaho City, ID, was driving a 2017 Ford F350 towing a 2021 Mirage trailer. Rogers changed lanes and struck Gillenwater's vehicle.
Rogers was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Gillenwater was not transported.
Traffic was congested for two hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage. All lanes are open.