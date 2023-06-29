Reagan Yamauchi, the newly crowned Miss Idaho, is not only motivated to move on to the next level of competition when she competes to be Miss America, she's also embarking on a campaign to persuade Idahoans to get moving in terms of improved physical fitness.
Yamauchi of Soda Springs started out participating in the Distinguished Young Women program when she was a student at Soda Springs High School. She competed in the fitness, self-expression, talent, interview and scholastic categories during both the Caribou County Distinguished Young Women competition, which she won in May, and at the Miss Idaho competition held earlier this month in Idaho Falls.
Yamauchi said, “Both programs represent women worldwide that have really done incredible things. So being able to meet some of the girls (and) some of the women that are all involved was definitely a blessing of a lifetime.”
Yamauchi graduated from Soda Springs High School in 2019, where she was involved volleyball, basketball, track and student government. She then went on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Hawaii before attending Snow College in Utah.
She plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho and will be spending the next several months meeting her Miss Idaho responsibilities and preparing for the Miss America competition, the date and location of which have not yet been announced.
As Yamauchi begins her reign as the new Miss Idaho she hopes to share her community service initiative Motivated 2 Move and inspire people of all ages to be active in whatever capacity they are capable of.
“I love this because we live in a sedentary world, where we sit in our cars on our way to work and then if we have an office job, we sit at our job, then we come home we relax and in order to relax, we sit. We're sitting all this time and there are just so many studies about the (negative) effects of sitting,” Yamauchi said.
Yamauchi's platform as Miss Idaho is all about encouraging people to literally get moving by living active lifestyles and she wants to form a coalition to further that goal.
She said, “We need to move all generations, from the time we're born till the time we die, zero to 100 years, whatever the age span may be helping people move the best that they can. I've visited several schools, I visited assisted living centers and done activities that they were capable of doing which has been huge. I hope to continue that.”
Yamauchi will also be spending a lot of her time preparing for the Miss America competition. Her preparation will include mock interviews and continued work on showcasing her talents and skills.
“I would love to be competitive at Miss America, which I feel confident that I will be because I put a lot of time to be where I am today,” Yamauchi said. “But more importantly, I hope that as I make my way through the state of Idaho, southern, central, northern... that the people everywhere that I talk to feel the love that I have for them and for the state. I was born and raised in Idaho. My roots run deep here."
Yamauchi was also awarded the Bert Parks Award as Miss Congeniality at the Miss Idaho competition held earlier this month at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
She said, "I absolutely want to do anything to help anybody. It doesn't have to necessarily be related to Motivated 2 Move even though that is what I like to talk about. But honestly, it can be anything. I just want everyone to know that.”
